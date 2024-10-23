Racquel StephenHealth, equity and community reporter
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She joined the newsroom in 2021.
Racquel’s multifaceted radio background includes reporting for WAER in Syracuse and as a host for WLGZ-HD2 in Rochester.
Racquel holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Racquel’s interest in health reporting stems from navigating through the developmental disabilities of her toddler son, and witnessing inequities within the health care system.
The Center for Disability Rights says they face a possible loss in state funding that could disrupt key programs and services.
Empire State University has found a way to help students get food and essentials despite not having a physical campus.
For the first time, AAA is advising those 65 and older to consider a driving retirement plan or self-regulation.
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that grants peace officer status to certain security guards within the health care system.
The spate of Walgreens closures started in 2022, when the company shut down its store on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward.
A Rochester woman with sickle cell gets a second chance with a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
WellNow Urgent Care Centers are rejoining the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield network after separating in January.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an increase in walking pneumonia cases in children throughout the U.S.
The University of Rochester Transplant Institute is helping patients from across the country with late-stage colon cancer by performing a lifesaving transplant.WXXI spoke with a Hilton man who recently benefited from this procedure.
University of Rochester scientists are using cutting edge technology to find a treatment for the neurological symptoms associated with respiratory viruses.