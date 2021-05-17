RTS bus system begins major system changes this week

Monday brings big changes for the RTS bus system in Rochester — a major overhaul of all of its routes. The initiative is called Reimagine RTS.

The changes were originally planned to happen in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it until this year, on May 17.

CEO Bill Carpenter said that if you are a regular bus user, you probably should leave yourself a little extra time at first to get used to the changes.

The basic concept of Reimagine RTS is to provide more frequent service on popular bus routes as well as a new option of providing on-demand transportation for areas not served by the major routes.

"I expect in a few weeks, people will be saying, 'you know I never tried to get to this location because the connections were so difficult, and now, the fast, frequent routes, the great connections they have, crosstown routes, on-demand shuttles in the suburban areas, there are a lot more places I can go, get there more directly,'" Carpenter said.

Carpenter said that this week, RTS staff will be on hand at various locations to help provide information for bus riders.

You can get more information on the changes at myrts.com