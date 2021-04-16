Monroe County Executive Adam Bello quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says that he is quarantining after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Bello revealed the news on social media on Friday.

I have been notified that I was in close contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receiving notification, I consulted with Dr. Mendoza and began quarantine procedures pursuant to Monroe County Department of Public Health guidelines. — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 16, 2021 I am not experiencing any symptoms and will continue to have a full work schedule from home until the 10-day quarantine period ends. — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 16, 2021

Bello says he was in contact with a person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Once he received the news, Bello says he consulted with Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county's public health commissioner, and followed the quarantine guidelines as directed by the county's health department.

Bello says he is not experiencing any symptoms, but will be working from home during his 10-day isolation period.

During the April 8 COVID-19 briefing, Bello announced that he received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 3.