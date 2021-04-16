© 2024 WXXI News
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen
Published April 16, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT
County Executive Adam Bello.
Max Schulte / WXXI News
WXXI News

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says that he is quarantining after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Bello revealed the news on social media on Friday.

Bello says he was in contact with a person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Once he received the news, Bello says he consulted with Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county's public health commissioner, and followed the quarantine guidelines as directed by the county's health department.

Bello says he is not experiencing any symptoms, but will be working from home during his 10-day isolation period.

During the April 8 COVID-19 briefing, Bello announced that he received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 3.
