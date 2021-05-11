Bridging a digital divide, subsidized internet program enrollment starts Wednesday

A new federal program will provide low-income residents with a monthly subsidy to help pay for internet service.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide a monthly subsidy of up to $50 to eligible residents to pay for internet services, and up to $75 for households on Native American territories.

“In today’s society and especially in the wake of the pandemic, it’s clear that internet access is no longer a luxury any longer,” said Congressman Joe Morelle, who supported the program which was passed by lawmakers in December as part of a COVID-19 relief package. “It’s a necessity required to participate in the activities of daily living.”

Anyone eligible can apply for the program starting Wednesday. Eligibility includes anyone at or below federal poverty guidelines, anyone enrolled in SNAP or Medicaid, and anyone facing financial hardship from a job loss during the pandemic.

Organizations like Ibero-American Action League, ROC the Future, and public libraries will help people register for the program.

Language barriers have been compounded by barriers to internet and technology access, said City Councilmember Miguel Meléndez, especially when whole neighborhoods are affected by a “digital divide.”

“I urge every eligible family to take advantage of this program and we must continue to provide access to essential services like the internet to achieve equity,” Meléndez said.

While reliable internet access has been a challenge for many, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the pandemic has exacerbated the issue.

“We’re learning from home, our children are learning from home, we’re working from home, we’re accessing healthcare from home through telehealth services,” he said.

Greenlight Networks is one of several approved providers that will serve the Greater Rochester area. CEO and founder Mark Murphy said the program allows Greenlight and its competitors to better serve their low-income customers.

“They will be able to get our $50 product, which is a 500 megabits per second upload and download service right now with the pandemic at no charge to them,” Murphy said.

High speed internet is an essential service, and Murphy noted that the benefit can eliminate internet costs for some of Greenlight’s customers.

“Whether it's Greenlight or Charter or Frontier or others they may have signed up for, '' said Murphy. “The consumers are going to get to choose which services are best for them and for their families.”

According to the FCC, a household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the following criteria: