Connections: Why do so few people vote in primaries?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 26, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT

Some voters in Monroe County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the primary. Historically, there has been low turnout. Primaries often decide local elections, especially in Rochester, where Democrats outnumber all other voters.

So why don’t more people vote in primaries? How does that impact polling? And would a stronger turnout in primaries mean for local elections? Our guests discuss these questions and more:

  • Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading With Our Values
  • Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for the Pittsford Town Board
  • Ken Warner, political consultant, writer, and community activist
  • Tim Kneeland, professor of history and political science, and director of research, scholarship, and innovation at Nazareth College
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
