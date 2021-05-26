© 2025 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the Climate and Community Investment Act

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT

What is the Climate and Community Investment Act? The legislation – which has passed the New York State Senate and Assembly – seeks to transition the state to 100 percent renewable energy. If enacted, supporters say the bill would create hundreds of thousands of jobs, protect workers in the fossil fuel industry, and support communities most impacted by climate change.

We’re joined by local climate activists and Assemblymember Sarah Clark to discuss the Act, the impact it would have if implemented, and how New York State is addressing climate change. Our guests:
