Connections: What does the defeat of the Amazon union election mean for labor in the U.S.?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT

Last month, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama cast their votes in a historic election. The issue: whether to unionize. The majority voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). As reported by NPR, the results mean Amazon withstood the largest – and a heavily publicized – push to become the first unionized warehouse in the U.S. But, the vote may have a chance of being overturned. The RWDSU is arguing that Amazon interfered with the election and used controversial methods to collect votes.

While the debate continues, the vote has sparked broader, national conversations about worker rights. What does all this mean for labor in America? Our guests discuss it:

  • Larry Knox, organizer with SEIU
  • C0lin O'Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Foundation
     
