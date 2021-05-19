© 2025 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing UCLM's Community-Police Summit

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT

How can trust be built between community members and local police? United Christian Leadership Ministry plans to explore that question as part of its upcoming Community-Police Summit. We talk with Reverend Lewis Stewart and veteran law enforcement leader and former Deputy Mayor of Rochester Cedric Alexander about their recommendations. We also explore their ideas for criminal justice reform.

Our guests:

  • Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
  • Cedric Alexander, Psy.D., veteran law enforcement leader, psychologist, author, and former Deputy Mayor of Rochester
police relationspolice accountabilityUnited Christian Leadership MinistryUnited Christian Leadership Ministries1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
