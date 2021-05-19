Connections: Previewing UCLM's Community-Police Summit
How can trust be built between community members and local police? United Christian Leadership Ministry plans to explore that question as part of its upcoming Community-Police Summit. We talk with Reverend Lewis Stewart and veteran law enforcement leader and former Deputy Mayor of Rochester Cedric Alexander about their recommendations. We also explore their ideas for criminal justice reform.
Our guests:
- Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Cedric Alexander, Psy.D., veteran law enforcement leader, psychologist, author, and former Deputy Mayor of Rochester