Connections: PAB members on the board's proposed budget
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has asked for $5 million to hire a staff and expand its work. Last week, the mayor's proposed budget included that amount... an indication that the PAB could very well be in the position to pursue its mission more aggressively, and soon.
So how would the PAB spend that money? What would more than 50 staff members be tasked with doing? Our guests make the case:
- Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Rabbi Drorah Setel, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board