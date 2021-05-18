© 2025 WXXI News
Connections: PAB members on the board's proposed budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT

The Rochester Police Accountability Board has asked for $5 million to hire a staff and expand its work. Last week, the mayor's proposed budget included that amount... an indication that the PAB could very well be in the position to pursue its mission more aggressively, and soon.

So how would the PAB spend that money? What would more than 50 staff members be tasked with doing? Our guests make the case:
