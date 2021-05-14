Connections: Discussing the rise in gun violence in Rochester

There have been 22 homicides in the City of Rochester since the start of 2021, and more than 70 percent of those deaths have been from gun violence. State and local leaders, the Rochester Police Department, and local anti-violence groups say the numbers are distressing. The data shows a rise in gun violence: there were 17 homicides in the first three months of this year, compared to six in first three months of 2020, five in same period in 2019, and two in the same period in 2018.

This hour, we’re joined by Senator Jeremy Cooney and representatives from local anti-violence groups to discuss their most recent efforts to curb violence in Rochester and to support victims and their families. Our guests: