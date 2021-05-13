© 2025 WXXI News
Connections: What losing their sense of smell has meant for COVID-19 patients

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT

One of the strangest impacts of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste for some patients. Researchers are still not entirely sure why this happens, but when it does, it can be devastating. Some patients recover their senses within weeks. Some need more time. And some could lose those senses permanently, which is why local doctors are working to help retrain their noses and brains to smell again.

13WHAM's Doug Emblidge spent time with patients to understand this unusual symptom of COVID and what it means for their lives. Our guests:

  • Doug Emblidge, anchor at 13WHAM News
  • Kelby Russell, head winemaker at Red Newt Cellars and his own eponymous label, and co-chair of the FLXcursion Conference
  • Tiffany Hilbert, leader of the Hilbert Team at Keller Williams Realty
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
