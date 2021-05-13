Connections: What losing their sense of smell has meant for COVID-19 patients

One of the strangest impacts of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste for some patients. Researchers are still not entirely sure why this happens, but when it does, it can be devastating. Some patients recover their senses within weeks. Some need more time. And some could lose those senses permanently, which is why local doctors are working to help retrain their noses and brains to smell again.

13WHAM's Doug Emblidge spent time with patients to understand this unusual symptom of COVID and what it means for their lives. Our guests: