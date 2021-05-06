© 2025 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing ATV and dirt bike laws and safety in Rochester

WXXI News | By Emmarae Stein
Published May 6, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT

ATVs and dirt bikes are all over the streets of Rochester, and sometimes the drivers are ignoring traffic laws and safety guidelines. Local government is preparing to crack down harder on such activity. But the riders say they have nowhere to go, and they just want a safe outlet for their passion.

So what’s the most sensible way to approach this issue? Our guests:

 
Arts & Culture Monroe County traffic roads Parks and Recreation dirt bike
