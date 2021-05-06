Connections: Discussing ATV and dirt bike laws and safety in Rochester

ATVs and dirt bikes are all over the streets of Rochester, and sometimes the drivers are ignoring traffic laws and safety guidelines. Local government is preparing to crack down harder on such activity. But the riders say they have nowhere to go, and they just want a safe outlet for their passion.

So what’s the most sensible way to approach this issue? Our guests:

Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator

Jose Peo, Rochester City Council Member

Demond Meeks, New York State Assemblymember

Lorenzo Jones, ATV rider

Raheim Drisdom, ATV rider



