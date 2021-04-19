© 2024 WXXI News
Connections: How to take concrete steps to dismantle structural racism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT

“Structural racism is why I’m leaving organized psychiatry.” That’s the title of an op-ed for Stat News written by Dr. Ruth Shim, a physician and professor of cultural psychiatry at UC Davis. Dr. Shim says she ended her membership with organized psychiatry, specifically with the American Psychiatric Association, due to racism, microaggressions, and because “organized psychiatry has repeatedly refused to examine its contributions to this system.” We talk to Dr. Shim about the issue.

She will be the keynote speaker of an upcoming antiracism conference in Rochester called “From Theory to Practice: Moving individuals, organizations and the community.” It is being hosted by Coordinated Care Services, Inc. Organizers say the conference moves beyond theory and will offer concrete steps to create meaningful change. What are those steps? And how can they be taken by individuals and organizations?

Our guests discuss these questions and more: 

  • Ruth Shim, M.D., M.P.H., associate dean of diverse and inclusive education, director of cultural psychiatry, and Luke and Grace Kim Professor in Cultural Psychiatry at the University of California, Davis
  • Lenora Reid-Rose, senior director of strategic initiatives and racial equity at Coordinated Care Services, Inc.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
