Connections: Discussing the Blank Placard Dance project

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT

Which spaces or places in Rochester matter to you? It's a question University of Rochester students and staff will ask as part of a new art project called Blank Placard Dance. The performance builds on an original activism project that emerged in San Francisco in the 1960s. Through dance, Rochester performers hope to map local areas community members deem important when it comes to activism. Participants say the project blurs the boundaries of public intervention and dance performance.

We preview it with our guests:

  • Missy Pfohl Smith, director of the Program of Dance and Movement and the Institute for the Performing Arts at the University of Rochester
  • Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, senior lecturer in dance, and director of Blank Placard Restaged at the University of Rochester
  • Catherine Ramsey, University of Rochester student organizer 
  • Almeta Whitis, community storyteller
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
