Connections: How alcoholism and drinking habits have been affected by pandemic stressors
Various media sources report that alcoholism has increased due to the pandemic. Local researchers leading a study on the issue have noticed that participants’ drinking habits have changed; the data shows they are drinking more and differently due to pandemic stressors.
We talk with the experts about the research and how to help people struggling with alcoholism. Our guests:
- Tim Wiegand, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Kenneth Conner, Psy.D., M.P.H., professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center