Connections: How alcoholism and drinking habits have been affected by pandemic stressors

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT

Various media sources report that alcoholism has increased due to the pandemic. Local researchers leading a study on the issue have noticed that participants’ drinking habits have changed; the data shows they are drinking more and differently due to pandemic stressors.

We talk with the experts about the research and how to help people struggling with alcoholism. Our guests:

  • Tim Wiegand, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Kenneth Conner, Psy.D., M.P.H., professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
