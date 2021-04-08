© 2024 WXXI News
Connections: Rochester Youth Climate Leaders preview their annual Youth Climate Summit

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT

The Rochester Youth Climate Leaders are gearing up to host their annual Youth Climate Summit on April 14. The virtual conference will include a number of subjects: what climate change will mean for Rochester and the Finger Lakes; climate justice; Monroe County's Climate Action Plan; climate education; and more. We preview the conference with our guests:

  • Genevieve Guenther, founder and director of EndClimateSilence.org
  • Terry Smith, head of the Lower School at the Harley School, and co-coach of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
  • Anna Cerosaletti, junior at Penfield High School, director of operations of NY2CL, and head of "Color Your School Green" efforts for Climate Solutions Accelerator
  • Linden Burack, junior at School of the Arts, member of the Collective Impact Initiative Steering Committee with Climate Solutions Accelerator, and member of the Urban Ecologists Program for the Seneca Park Zoo
