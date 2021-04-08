Connections: Rochester Youth Climate Leaders preview their annual Youth Climate Summit

The Rochester Youth Climate Leaders are gearing up to host their annual Youth Climate Summit on April 14. The virtual conference will include a number of subjects: what climate change will mean for Rochester and the Finger Lakes; climate justice; Monroe County's Climate Action Plan; climate education; and more. We preview the conference with our guests:

Genevieve Guenther, founder and director of EndClimateSilence.org

Terry Smith, head of the Lower School at the Harley School, and co-coach of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders

Anna Cerosaletti, junior at Penfield High School, director of operations of NY2CL, and head of "Color Your School Green" efforts for Climate Solutions Accelerator

Linden Burack, junior at School of the Arts, member of the Collective Impact Initiative Steering Committee with Climate Solutions Accelerator, and member of the Urban Ecologists Program for the Seneca Park Zoo