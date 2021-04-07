We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: How are overnight summer camps preparing for the season?
How are overnight summer camps preparing for the season? What will camp look like during the second pandemic summer? Without vaccines for children, what changes are camps making to typical schedules and operations?
We discuss these questions and more with our guests:
- Jackie Rudolph, executive director of YMCA Camp Gorham
- Pat Foster, executive director of YMCA Camp Cory
- Pam Cowan, chief marketing and experience officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester
- Caitlyn Bailey, camp director at Camp Good Days and Special Times
- John Quinlivan, executive director of Camp Stella Maris
- Jim Hooper, camp manager of 4-H Camp Bristol Hills