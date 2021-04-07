© 2024 WXXI News
Coronavirus News
Connections: How are overnight summer camps preparing for the season?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT

How are overnight summer camps preparing for the season? What will camp look like during the second pandemic summer? Without vaccines for children, what changes are camps making to typical schedules and operations? 

We discuss these questions and more with our guests:
summer camp, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic
