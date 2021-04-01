© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connections: Discussing the economic recommendations in the RASE Commission report

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT

We continue our series of conversations about the recent report released by the RASE Commission. Co-chairs Bill Johnson and Muhammad Shafiq join us to focus on the economic recommendations in the report. They answer your questions as well.

Our guests:

  • Bill Johnson, co-chair of the RASE Commission, and former mayor Rochester
  • Muhammad Shafiq, co-chair of the RASE Commission, executive director of the Brian and Jean Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue, and professor of Islamic and religious studies at Nazareth College
Tags
Arts & Culture RacismeconomicsRASEreparations1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More