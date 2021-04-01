Connections: Discussing the economic recommendations in the RASE Commission report
We continue our series of conversations about the recent report released by the RASE Commission. Co-chairs Bill Johnson and Muhammad Shafiq join us to focus on the economic recommendations in the report. They answer your questions as well.
Our guests:
- Bill Johnson, co-chair of the RASE Commission, and former mayor Rochester
- Muhammad Shafiq, co-chair of the RASE Commission, executive director of the Brian and Jean Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue, and professor of Islamic and religious studies at Nazareth College