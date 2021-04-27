Fully vaccinated NYers can unmask outdoors; vaccine clinics accept walk-ins starting Thursday 

New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks outdoors, and state-run vaccination sites will no longer require advance appointments, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said the state is entering a new phase in the pandemic, as more than 30% of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. He said New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks outdoors, except in certain crowded setting or venues. They will still have to wear them in public indoor spaces.

The governor said all state-run vaccination sites will no longer require appointments and be open for walk-ins for all New Yorkers who are 16 or older.

“We’re going to open up all state mass vaccination sites this Thursday, to just walk-in vaccinations,” Cuomo announced while at a state-run vaccination clinic in Johnson City. “You don’t have to call, you don’t have to make an appointment.”

New Yorkers will still need to make a follow-up appointment if their vaccine requires a second dose. County health departments will also have the option of accepting walk-in patients.

Demand for the vaccines has slowed in recent weeks. Cuomo said he hopes easing some of the obstacles, such as registering online, will help the state reach the herd immunity necessary to end other restrictions still in place.

The full list of the new rules for fully vaccinated New Yorkers: