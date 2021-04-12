State to distribute vaccines to SUNY, CUNY 

© 2024 WXXI News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state will distribute 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines directly to state’s and New York City’s public colleges and universities — where some schools have already begun offering the vaccine — with the aim of vaccinating as many college students as possible before the end of the spring semester.

Cuomo said the state will ship vaccines directly to campuses.

“We will be giving direct allocations to schools, colleges, and universities, so they can vaccinate their students in their facilities,” Cuomo said. “Let’s stamp this beast to death while we can.”

As of April 6, any New Yorker 16 years and older is eligible for the vaccine. Cuomo says private colleges will also be allowed to participate in the vaccination effort.
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for the New York Public News Network, composed of a dozen newsrooms across the state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
